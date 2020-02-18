 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Afghan president Ghani wins 2nd term – election commission

18 Feb, 2020 16:38
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani delivers remarks to US military personnel beside President Donald Trump at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. © Reuters / Tom Brenner / File Photo

Afghanistan declared incumbent Ashraf Ghani the winner of a disputed presidential election held almost five months ago. Ghani won 50.64 percent of the vote, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Tuesday. Abdullah Abdullah, Ghani’s former deputy and main rival, was named runner-up with 39.52 percent.

The result could trigger new turmoil amid accusations of fraud and hopes of a possible peace deal with Taliban militants, Reuters said. Polls were held on September 28 to select a president for the fourth time since US-led forces overthrew the Taliban government in 2001.

The election was marred by allegations of rigging, technical problems with biometric devices used for voting, attacks and other irregularities.

The IEC announced “preliminary results” in December in which Ghani, a former World Bank official, won re-election by a slim margin. Abdullah Abdullah dismissed the result as fraudulent and called for a full review. Ghani rejected the allegations.

