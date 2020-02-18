 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Netanyahu’s corruption trial to begin on March 17, Israeli Justice Ministry says

18 Feb, 2020 15:37
Get short URL
Netanyahu’s corruption trial to begin on March 17, Israeli Justice Ministry says
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. © Reuters / Nir Elias

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial will start on March 17, two weeks after Israel holds its third national election in less than a year, the Justice Ministry said on Tuesday. The PM, who heads the right-wing Likud party, is fighting for his political life in a March 2 election, after inconclusive ballots in April and September.

Netanyahu, 70, the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime, has denied any wrongdoing in the three corruption cases against him. Charges, which were formally filed with the court three weeks ago, include bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

The ministry said Netanyahu, in power for the past decade and Israel’s longest-serving leader, will be required to attend the Jerusalem District Court for the first session to hear an indictment against him. A three-judge panel will hear the case.

Netanyahu is accused of wrongfully accepting $264,000 worth of gifts from tycoons, and of dispensing regulatory favors in alleged bids for improved coverage by a popular news website, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies