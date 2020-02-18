5 civilians injured in explosive device blast in Bab Musalla, Damascus

Five civilians were injured in a car bomb blast in the Bab Musalla area in Damascus, SANA said on Tuesday. One of the victims sustained serious injuries, according to the report.

A source at Damascus Police Command said that the terrorists placed an explosive device in a car.

The automobile exploded while it was passing by the departures bus stop in Bab Musalla area in the Syrian capital, injuring five civilians, one of whom is in critical condition.