5 civilians injured in explosive device blast in Bab Musalla, Damascus
18 Feb, 2020 13:51
Five civilians were injured in a car bomb blast in the Bab Musalla area in Damascus, SANA said on Tuesday. One of the victims sustained serious injuries, according to the report.
A source at Damascus Police Command said that the terrorists placed an explosive device in a car.
The automobile exploded while it was passing by the departures bus stop in Bab Musalla area in the Syrian capital, injuring five civilians, one of whom is in critical condition.