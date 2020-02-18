 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2020 11:54
US-Taliban agreement to cut violence will start in next 5 days, Afghan minister says
Afghan security forces. © Reuters / Mohammad Ismail

An agreement between the Taliban and US forces to reduce violence will come into force within the next five days, Afghanistan’s acting Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi said on Tuesday.

The ‘reduction in violence’ period “will begin in the next five days, which will be based on the negotiations between the US and the Taliban,” he told a gathering of provincial police commanders in Kabul.

Last week, a senior US administration official said negotiations with Taliban representatives in Qatar had resulted in an agreement in principle for a week-long reduction of violence, but the seven-day period had not yet commenced, Reuters reported.

