Russian man diagnosed with coronavirus on board cruise ship in Japan

A second Russian citizen has been hospitalized over coronavirus concerns aboard the ‘Diamond Princess’ cruise ship. The Japanese government has confirmed that only one Russian national is infected with coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the Russian Embassy in Tokyo said on Tuesday.

“According to the explanations we have been given, the spouse of the Russian woman who was suspected to have COVID-19 as of February 17 has been diagnosed with the virus,” the embassy informed.

The man is currently held at a special medical facility in Aichi Prefecture, the embassy added. His wife, who was reported to be infected earlier, has been hospitalized in Kanagawa Prefecture due to a high risk of having contracted the disease, TASS said.

On Tuesday, the Japanese Health Ministry said that 88 passengers of the ‘Diamond Princess’ cruise ship, quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama, had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The total number of people infected on the ship has reached 542.