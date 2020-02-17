Woman on board cruise ship in Japan is first Russian citizen diagnosed with new coronavirus

The Russian Embassy in Tokyo says a Russian national has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus on the ‘Diamond Princess’ cruise ship docked and quarantined in Japan. She has not sent an evacuation request.

“There were no evacuation requests, either from the infected Russian national, or from the rest of the Russian nationals aboard the ship. The infected woman is expected to be hospitalized in Japan,” the embassy said. There has been no information yet on where the woman would be hospitalized.

This is the first confirmed coronavirus case involving a Russian citizen. Earlier on Monday, Japanese medics registered 99 new coronavirus cases on the ship, while the total number infected on board increased to 454.

