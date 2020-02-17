 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Woman on board cruise ship in Japan is first Russian citizen diagnosed with new coronavirus

17 Feb, 2020 13:59
The cruise ship ‘Diamond Princess’, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. © Reuters / Issei Kato
The Russian Embassy in Tokyo says a Russian national has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus on the ‘Diamond Princess’ cruise ship docked and quarantined in Japan. She has not sent an evacuation request.

“There were no evacuation requests, either from the infected Russian national, or from the rest of the Russian nationals aboard the ship. The infected woman is expected to be hospitalized in Japan,” the embassy said. There has been no information yet on where the woman would be hospitalized.

This is the first confirmed coronavirus case involving a Russian citizen. Earlier on Monday, Japanese medics registered 99 new coronavirus cases on the ship, while the total number infected on board increased to 454.

