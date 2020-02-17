Movement of Cosmos satellite didn’t violate intl law, posed no threat – Moscow

The movement of the Cosmos-2542 satellite, a matter over which the US has expressed concern, posed no threat and did not violate international law, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday. It added that the continuing propaganda campaign against Russia is aimed “at masking Washington’s destructive actions, which are provoking an arms race in outer space and transforming space into a new field of military confrontation.”

US Space Force Commander Gen. John Raymond said on February 11 that the United States had notified Russia through diplomatic channels that it was concerned by an incident in which Russian satellites had allegedly approached a US one.

The Russian ministry also said on Monday that currently, there is no alternative – nor can there be one – to the Russian-Chinese proposal to develop an international, legally binding instrument to keep space free from weapons of any kind.