Danish troops to return to Iraq air base for anti-ISIS campaign in March

Denmark said it will send its military personnel back to the Iraqi Al-Asad base on March 1 to restart training of Iraqi security forces in the fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

The NATO member state last month removed most of the 130 military personnel it had stationed at the Al-Asad base due to security concerns in the wake of an Iranian missile attack on the air base on January 8. Denmark’s forces at the base are part of the international coalition fighting IS in Iraq and Syria.

The Danish Defense Ministry said on Monday the security situation was now no different than before the attack, which was why it had assessed it would be safe for the Danish soldiers to return to the base, Reuters reported.