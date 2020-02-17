India’s Supreme Court grants permanent command positions to female officers

India’s top court has ordered the federal government to grant permanent commission and command positions to female officers in the army on a par with men, asserting that the government’s arguments against the policy had been based on gender stereotypes.

The court’s decision on Monday would mean that women can extend their short service roles in non-combat support units such as education, law and logistics, until they want to retire, and can rise to the rank of Colonel, based on merit.

Currently, female officers can serve for only 10 to 14 years in the army. “This is a historic decision and a significant day not only for those who are serving in the army but for also those who desire to join the forces,” Lt. Col. Anjali Bisht said.

The Supreme Court’s decision does not mean that female officers will serve in army combat units, such as the infantry, artillery or armored corps, AP said.