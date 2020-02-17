 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

N. Macedonia MPs dissolve parliament after France’s veto on EU accession talks

17 Feb, 2020 11:32
Get short URL
N. Macedonia MPs dissolve parliament after France’s veto on EU accession talks
Members of the honor guard raise the NATO flag in front of the North Macedonian parliament to mark the ratification of NATO accession protocol in Skopje, February 11, 2020. © Reuters / Ognen Teofilovski

North Macedonia’s MPs have voted to dissolve parliament ahead of an early election. The voting on April 12 will take place eight months before the normal expiration of the parliament’s four-year term.

All major political parties agreed on Sunday to the early election proposed by then PM Zoran Zaev after France, supported by Denmark and the Netherlands, vetoed the opening of accession talks between the European Union and North Macedonia, AP reported. A caretaker government of technicians was installed in early January to ensure a free and fair vote.

Zaev had voiced “disappointment and outrage” over the EU decision. However, France insisted its aim was to overhaul the accession process and not dispute North Macedonia’s suitability. Earlier this month, the European Commission proposed an overhaul in the process of adding new members, in a bid to remove France’s objections to opening talks with Albania and North Macedonia.

The commission is hoping a breakthrough on accession talks can be achieved in March. The bloc also has a major summit in the Western Balkans planned for May.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies