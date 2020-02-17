Macau allows casinos to resume work from February 20 after suspension over virus fear

Macau, the world’s biggest gambling hub, will allow casinos to resume operations from February 20, after authorities imposed a two-week suspension to curb the coronavirus' spread, authorities said on Monday, according to public broadcaster TDM.

The government has told casino operators they have 30 days to return to full business, health officials say.

The unprecedented halt of gaming operations started on February 5 and was due to end on February 19. Macau has not reported any new cases of the virus since February 4, officials said. There have been 10 confirmed cases of the virus in total there.

Government services, which had mostly been suspended since the start of February, have gradually resumed operations this week but authorities cautioned that residents needed to remain vigilant, Reuters said.