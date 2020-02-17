 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Macau allows casinos to resume work from February 20 after suspension over virus fear

17 Feb, 2020 09:57
Get short URL
Macau allows casinos to resume work from February 20 after suspension over virus fear
An employee waters plants at a park outside a closed casino, following the coronavirus outbreak in Macau, China, February 5, 2020. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

Macau, the world’s biggest gambling hub, will allow casinos to resume operations from February 20, after authorities imposed a two-week suspension to curb the coronavirus' spread, authorities said on Monday, according to public broadcaster TDM.

The government has told casino operators they have 30 days to return to full business, health officials say.

The unprecedented halt of gaming operations started on February 5 and was due to end on February 19. Macau has not reported any new cases of the virus since February 4, officials said. There have been 10 confirmed cases of the virus in total there.

Government services, which had mostly been suspended since the start of February, have gradually resumed operations this week but authorities cautioned that residents needed to remain vigilant, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies