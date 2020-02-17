 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Gunmen in Burkina Faso kill 24 men, kidnap 3 youths in attack near church – report

17 Feb, 2020 10:11
Get short URL
Gunmen in Burkina Faso kill 24 men, kidnap 3 youths in attack near church – report
Displaced people, who fled from attacks of armed militants in town of Roffenega, near UNHCR camp in Pissila, Burkina, Faso, January 24, 2020. © Reuters / Anne Mimault

Gunmen have killed 24 men, including a church pastor, and kidnapped three youths in Burkina Faso, AP reported, citing an official. The attack on Sunday was the latest in a series against religious leaders in the increasingly unstable West African nation.

The mayor of Boundore commune, Sihanri Osangola Brigadie, said the attack occurred in the town of Pansy in Yagha province. About 20 attackers separated men from women close to a Protestant church. At least 10 other people were injured.

The gunmen reportedly looted oil and rice from shops and forced the three youths they kidnapped to help transport it on their motorbikes.

Both Christians and Muslims were killed before the church was set on fire, according to a government security official.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies