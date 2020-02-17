 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli aircraft flies over Sudan for 1st time amid ‘warming ties’ – Netanyahu

17 Feb, 2020 07:24
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun / Pool

An Israeli aircraft has flown through Sudanese airspace for the first time, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He described the development as another example of warming ties between the formally hostile states.

Israel remains technically at war with Sudan, which supported hardline Islamists – including, for a period, Al Qaeda – during the rule of President Omar al-Bashir, AFP said. Bashir was ousted by the army last April following months of mass anti-government demonstrations.

“The first Israeli airplane passed yesterday over the skies of Sudan. This is quite a change,” Netanyahu told American Jewish leaders in Jerusalem on Sunday evening. He did not offer further details. An Israeli government official, cited by Haaretz daily, said the plane was “a private Israeli executive jet.”

Netanyahu met Sudan’s leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan two weeks ago for what the Israeli premier’s office described as talks aimed at normalizing ties.

