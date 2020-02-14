 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US ‘ready to help’ N. Korea combat virus – State Department

14 Feb, 2020 07:41
A community health service center in Qingshan district of Wuhan, China, February 2, 2020. © Reuters / China Daily

The United States expressed deep concern about North Korea’s vulnerability to the outbreak of a new virus and said it was ready to support efforts by aid organizations to contain the spread of the illness in the country.

Pyongyang has moved to strengthen quarantines and other preventive measures after the illness outbreak in China, North Korea’s neighbor and closest ally.

“We strongly support and encourage the work of US and international aid and health organizations to counter and contain the spread of coronavirus” in North Korea, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said. “The United States is ready and prepared to expeditiously facilitate the approval of assistance from these organizations.”

North Korea’s media have described the fight against the illness as a matter of “national existence.” It has shut down nearly all cross-border traffic, banned foreign tourists, intensified screening at entry points and mobilized some 30,000 health workers to monitor residents, AP said.

