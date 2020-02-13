Germany’s defense minister wants to keep UK in ‘E3 group’ after Brexit, retain security ties

The EU and Britain have a shared interest in retaining close security ties after Brexit, Germany’s Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has said. Speaking ahead of the annual Munich Security Conference, the close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of their ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, said she wanted to keep Britain in the ‘E3’ group, which also includes Germany and France.

“It is important to me that the UK remains involved for common security in Europe, even if it is no longer part of the EU,” Kramp-Karrenbauer told Reuters. This week, the politician announced she would not seek the post of chancellor when Merkel steps down.

“I want to continue to involve the UK closely through the E3 format,” she said. The three countries have cooperated, among other things, on policy towards Iran’s nuclear program.

The call for cooperation from Berlin came despite London paring back its delegation to the Munich conference, the so-called ‘Davos for defense’.