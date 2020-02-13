 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Residents from Greek islands protest in Athens against building new migrant camps

13 Feb, 2020 13:32
Residents from Greek islands protest in Athens against building new migrant camps
A woman holds a Greek national flag and a paper reading "Close the borders, deport the illegal migrants" during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, February 13, 2020. © Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek residents from islands harboring thousands of asylum-seekers staged a protest in Athens on Thursday against plans to build new camps. Dozens of demonstrators, including officials from the islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos gathered outside the Greek Interior Ministry, AFP reported.

The new conservative government which came to power in July has announced that the present camps, which are stretched several times beyond capacity, will be shut down this year. They are to be replaced with new, smaller facilities.

The initiative has been opposed by authorities and residents on the five Aegean islands with camp facilities, which include Leros and Kos. The islanders demand the immediate removal of most of the asylum-seekers.

The government this week caused further anger by announcing that land could be requisitioned for a three-year period to build the new facilities.

