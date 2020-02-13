 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
250mn children live in conflict-affected nations, UN chief Guterres says

13 Feb, 2020 10:27
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks after the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2020. © Reuters / Axel Schmidt / Pool

Some 250 million children live in countries affected by conflict, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He said 2018 saw more than 12,000 children killed or injured as a result of those conflicts, the highest number since 1996.

Marking the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers, Guterres told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that children below the age of 18 “constitute more than 50 percent of the population of most countries affected by war, and are among the most vulnerable, unable to protect themselves from its impact.”

Global campaigns, including ‘Children, Not Soldiers’ and the new ‘Act to Protect’, have helped send the message that children should never be used in conflict, but the figures continue to rise, the UN chief noted.

He urged all countries to take “concrete actions” to make the protection of children affected by conflict a priority, AP reported.

