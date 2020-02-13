250mn children live in conflict-affected nations, UN chief Guterres says

Some 250 million children live in countries affected by conflict, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He said 2018 saw more than 12,000 children killed or injured as a result of those conflicts, the highest number since 1996.

Marking the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers, Guterres told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that children below the age of 18 “constitute more than 50 percent of the population of most countries affected by war, and are among the most vulnerable, unable to protect themselves from its impact.”

Global campaigns, including ‘Children, Not Soldiers’ and the new ‘Act to Protect’, have helped send the message that children should never be used in conflict, but the figures continue to rise, the UN chief noted.

He urged all countries to take “concrete actions” to make the protection of children affected by conflict a priority, AP reported.