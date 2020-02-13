UNSC endorses 55-point road map for Libya, Russia doubts it can be implemented

The UN Security Council has endorsed a 55-point road map for ending the war in Libya, and condemned the recent increase in violence in the oil-rich North African country.

The vote on the British-drafted resolution was 14-0 on Wednesday. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said he abstained because of “serious doubts” about whether the resolution can be implemented and end the war between rival governments “in the way we'd like to see it.”

Referring to the conference on Libya held in the German capital on January 19, Nebenzia said the Berlin plan “has one defect… and that is a lack of clearly expressed consent from the Libyan sides themselves.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week that the Berlin agreement has been repeatedly violated by continuing arms deliveries to the warring parties and escalating fighting, AP reported. The resolution demands that all countries refrain from interfering in Libya’s conflict and its internal affairs and observe a UN arms embargo.