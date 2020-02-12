 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Middle East settlement impossible without Palestine’s consent – Russian UN envoy

12 Feb, 2020 07:41
Get short URL
Middle East settlement impossible without Palestine’s consent – Russian UN envoy
Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia. © Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

The United States’ “deal of the century” has drawn attention to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict but a fair solution will require invigorated efforts of the Middle East Quartet of mediators, Russian permanent representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has said.

“Coordinated efforts of the international community are needed to reach a fair and lasting settlement,” he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

In the current situation, “it is necessary to invigorate efforts of the quartet of international mediators,” Nebenzia noted, adding that it is the only mechanism of promoting the Middle East process that has been recognized by the UNSC.

The Russian diplomat also reiterated Moscow’s readiness to provide a venue for talks between Palestine and Israel, TASS reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies