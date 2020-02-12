Middle East settlement impossible without Palestine’s consent – Russian UN envoy

The United States’ “deal of the century” has drawn attention to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict but a fair solution will require invigorated efforts of the Middle East Quartet of mediators, Russian permanent representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has said.

“Coordinated efforts of the international community are needed to reach a fair and lasting settlement,” he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

In the current situation, “it is necessary to invigorate efforts of the quartet of international mediators,” Nebenzia noted, adding that it is the only mechanism of promoting the Middle East process that has been recognized by the UNSC.

The Russian diplomat also reiterated Moscow’s readiness to provide a venue for talks between Palestine and Israel, TASS reports.