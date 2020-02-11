 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Egypt’s population officially hits 100mn

11 Feb, 2020 16:59
Crowded residential buildings in Cairo, Egypt. © Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egypt’s fast-growing population hit 100 million people on Tuesday, the official statistics agency said. The figure is an increase of 7 million since the publication of the latest census results in 2017.

The population in Egypt has tripled since 1960, with the annual growth rate peaking in 1987 at nearly 2.8 percent.

The country is trying to cope with resurgent birth rates and what the World Bank calls a looming “youth bulge,” AP said. Those between ages 18-29 comprise over one-fifth of the population, according to the statistics agency.

Most of the population live in urban areas near the Nile. The capital, Cairo, and its twin province of Giza, are home to a combined population of 19 million, according to figures published on Tuesday.

