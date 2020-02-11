 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU should treat Britain's financial services as ‘equivalent’ – UK’s Javid

11 Feb, 2020 12:28
Get short URL
EU should treat Britain's financial services as ‘equivalent’ – UK’s Javid
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street in London, January 28, 2020. © Reuters / Peter Nicholls

The EU should continue to recognize Britain’s financial services industry as meeting equivalent regulatory standards when a Brexit transition period ends next year, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

“On day one we will have exactly the same rules,” Javid said in parliament, after a lawmaker asked him if it would be reasonable for the EU to grant Britain’s insurance industry less access than Bermuda’s.

“As we forge a new relationship with our European friends, financial services will be a key part of it,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Javid stated that he wanted a durable relationship over financial services, that would last for decades to come.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies