Ukraine says another exchange of detainees with Russia ‘possible within month’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko said another exchange of detainees with Russia is possible within one month, TASS reported. “A new exchange may take place this month or the next one. It’s hard to predict,” he told reporters in Rome on Monday. The minister added that so far, the sides “have been unable” to reach an agreement.

On February 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said negotiations were ongoing with the Russian side regarding Ukrainians convicted or under investigation in Russia.

In late December, Kiev exchanged dozens of prisoners with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics in the first such effort in two years.

Zelensky is determined to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine’s region of Donbass, his aide Andrey Yermak was quoted as saying on Tuesday. “It’s Zelensky’s sincere desire to end the war,” he told 24 TV channel. He added that Ukraine is acting “at all levels, including within the formats of the Normandy Quartet and the Minsk process.”