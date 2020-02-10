 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greece to speed up creation of migrant holding centers after protests

10 Feb, 2020 13:45
Refugees and migrants try to evade a riot police cordon during a demonstration outside the Kara Tepe camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 3, 2020. © Reuters / Elias Marcou

The Greek government plans to accelerate the creation of detention centers on its outlying islands in the Aegean Sea after a backlash against overcrowded camps by some migrants and nearby residents.

Authorities in Athens said on Monday they would proceed with the purchase of land on the islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos, and press ahead with plans to create holding facilities on state-owned land on Kos and Leros.

“The government has decided to close today’s anarchic facilities and create controlled, closed facilities,” spokesman Stelios Petsas said. The conservative New Democracy cabinet, elected last July, has taken a tougher stance on migration than Syriza, the leftist party that led the previous government.

Thousands of migrants are waiting on the islands for their asylum applications to be processed, most of them in overcrowded camps known as reception centers. Migrants on the island of Lesbos protested last week against poor living conditions and residents of the island took to the streets demanding the reception facilities close, Reuters reported.

