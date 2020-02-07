Israeli soldiers shoot dead Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes – officials

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian youth during clashes in the West Bank near Tul Karm on Friday, Haaretz daily reported, citing officials in the Palestinian Authority. Violent incidents between Palestinians and Israelis in the West Bank continue to escalate in the aftermath of Washington’s unveiling of its plan for Mideast peace.

The youth was killed during confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the village of Qaffin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. He was evacuated to the hospital, where he died of his wounds, it added.

Israeli police also said two border policewomen were lightly wounded after altercations erupted between hundreds of Palestinians and Israeli security forces near the northern West Bank village of Azzun. The two were evacuated to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Police said Palestinians were hurling rocks and molotov cocktails at Israeli forces, who responded with “riot dispersal methods.” The Palestinian Red Crescent said eleven more people suffered light-to-moderate wounds during the clashes.