Britain’s UN envoy Pierce named new ambassador to US

Britain has appointed Karen Pierce as the new ambassador to the United States. Pierce, who is currently ambassador to the United Nations, is the first woman to hold the job.

The appointment comes as Britain embarks on critical efforts to strike a trade deal with the US following its departure from the EU, AP said. It also follows an embarrassing spat over leaked memos that derailed her predecessor.

Former ambassador Kim Darroch, a veteran diplomat, resigned in July. President Donald Trump expressed fury when Darroch’s unfiltered views on the US administration appeared in leaked diplomatic documents that were published in Britain.

In the documents, he called the Trump administration’s policy toward Iran “incoherent” and raised doubts about whether the White House “will ever look competent.”