 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Britain’s UN envoy Pierce named new ambassador to US

7 Feb, 2020 15:56
Get short URL
Britain’s UN envoy Pierce named new ambassador to US
Karen Pierce, Britain's Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the UN Security Council, June 26, 2019. © Reuters / Shannon Stapleton / File Photo

Britain has appointed Karen Pierce as the new ambassador to the United States. Pierce, who is currently ambassador to the United Nations, is the first woman to hold the job.

The appointment comes as Britain embarks on critical efforts to strike a trade deal with the US following its departure from the EU, AP said. It also follows an embarrassing spat over leaked memos that derailed her predecessor.

Former ambassador Kim Darroch, a veteran diplomat, resigned in July. President Donald Trump expressed fury when Darroch’s unfiltered views on the US administration appeared in leaked diplomatic documents that were published in Britain.

In the documents, he called the Trump administration’s policy toward Iran “incoherent” and raised doubts about whether the White House “will ever look competent.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies