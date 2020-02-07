 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Protect protesters,’ Iraq’s top cleric tells security forces

7 Feb, 2020 14:39
A general view of Tahrir square as demonstrators take part during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, February 3, 2020. © Reuters / Wissm al-Okili

Iraq’s most powerful Shiite cleric has called for security forces to protect anti-government protesters.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani’s words came two days after at least eight protesters were killed in the holy southern city of Najaf. They died when followers of radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed a protest site and fired live rounds, AP said.

Sistani, a revered Shiite religious figure whose opinion holds sway over Iraqis, said security forces were “indispensable” and responsible for maintaining law and order. The comments came in his weekly Friday sermon delivered by a representative in Najaf. He directly condemned Wednesday’s attack.

Security forces “must bear the responsibility for maintaining security and stability, protecting peaceful protests and protest sites, uncovering the aggressors and infiltrators,” Sistani said.

