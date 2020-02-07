Police ban Yellow Vests demonstration in Paris set for Saturday

French police on Friday banned an anti-government Yellow Vests’ demonstration planned for this weekend in central Paris.

Police said in a statement that the planned demonstration could lead to trouble in the streets, with demonstrators planning to march near public institutions and tourist and shopping areas, according to Reuters.

Since the Yellow Vests movement began in November 2018, demonstrations have frequently erupted into violence and clashes with riot police.

The scale of the protests has diminished since the worst of the troubles seen in December 2018, but demonstrators have continued to gather on Saturdays to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s government, whose policies they say favor the richest members of society.