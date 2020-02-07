 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Police ban Yellow Vests demonstration in Paris set for Saturday

7 Feb, 2020 12:57
Get short URL
Police ban Yellow Vests demonstration in Paris set for Saturday
Police stand with their riot shields during a demonstration to mark the first anniversary of the Yellow Vests movement in Paris, France, November 16, 2019. © Reuters / Charles Platiau

French police on Friday banned an anti-government Yellow Vests’ demonstration planned for this weekend in central Paris.

Police said in a statement that the planned demonstration could lead to trouble in the streets, with demonstrators planning to march near public institutions and tourist and shopping areas, according to Reuters.

Since the Yellow Vests movement began in November 2018, demonstrations have frequently erupted into violence and clashes with riot police.

The scale of the protests has diminished since the worst of the troubles seen in December 2018, but demonstrators have continued to gather on Saturdays to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s government, whose policies they say favor the richest members of society.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies