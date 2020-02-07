 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hundreds of migrants bused back to asylum centers from Serbia border with Hungary

7 Feb, 2020 10:43
Migrants camp at the Serbian-Hungarian border near Kelebija, Serbia, February 6, 2020. © Reuters / Bernadett Szabo

Serbian authorities early on Friday put on buses several hundred migrants who have been camped at the border with Hungary and returned them to asylum centers.

The migrants came to the border on Thursday, carrying banners and chanting “Open borders!” They spent hours sitting or lying on the ground in cold and windy weather at the Kelebija border crossing, demanding access to the EU country, AP said.

After the group was transferred back to asylum centers, the border crossing reopened. The migrants are among several thousand who remain stuck in Serbia as they seek to move toward Western Europe through neighboring EU countries Hungary or Croatia.

Hungary has put up wire fences at the border with Serbia to prevent migrant entry. The country recently has reported a spike in attempts by migrants to cross the border illegally.

