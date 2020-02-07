 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Next Syria summit in Astana format may take place in March – Ankara

7 Feb, 2020 09:05
Officials attend a session of the peace talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, April 26, 2019. © Reuters / Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

A new summit on Syria in the Astana format may take place in March, Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson for the Turkish president, said.

“A meeting in the Astana format may take place in March, work is underway on that issue,” he told reporters in Ankara on Thursday. Kalin added that a military delegation from Russia was expected to arrive in Turkey to discuss Syria, TASS reported.

The Astana trio – Russia, Iran and Turkey – held a summit in Turkey in mid-September 2019. The three countries also maintain contacts within the framework of high-level meetings on Syria in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The most recent meeting was held on December 10-11. It was decided then to hold the next Astana format summit in March 2020.

