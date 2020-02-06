 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing hits out at Taiwanese vice president-elect’s White House visit

6 Feb, 2020 16:47
Taiwan Vice President-elect William Lai and incumbent Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen celebrate at a rally after their election victory, in Taipei, January 11, 2020. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

China said on Thursday it “firmly opposes” a meeting at the White House between US security officials and a senior Taiwanese politician. Vice President-Elect William Lai made the visit this week during a personal trip to the US, according to Taiwanese media.

On Monday, Lai reportedly had a 70-minute meeting with US National Security Council officials. It was not clear what was discussed.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday that Beijing opposes any official exchange between the US and Taiwan. Washington “shall not arrange [for] US leaders, government officials and Congress members to have any form of contact with Lai,” Hua Chunying said. She also called for the US to “stop sending the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces to avoid causing serious harm to China-US relations.”

The trip comes weeks after Lai was elected to office, along with Beijing-sceptic President Tsai Ing-wen who won a landslide second term, AFP said.

