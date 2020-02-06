 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian General Staff chief, NATO commander in Europe meet in Baku to discuss incident prevention

6 Feb, 2020 15:52
Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

The chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov met in Baku, Azerbaijan with the Commander-in-Chief of NATO forces in Europe General Tod Wolters and discussed incident prevention, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

They exchanged opinions of strategic stability and situations in crisis regions and discussed practical steps to prevent military incidents, according to the Russian military.

Earlier on Thursday, Gerasimov met with Azerbaijan’s president, Ilkham Aliyev, and held a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Colonel-General Nijmeddin Sadykov, TASS reported. International and regional security and crucial issues of military and military-technical cooperation were on the agenda.

