Russian General Staff chief, NATO commander in Europe meet in Baku to discuss incident prevention

The chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov met in Baku, Azerbaijan with the Commander-in-Chief of NATO forces in Europe General Tod Wolters and discussed incident prevention, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

They exchanged opinions of strategic stability and situations in crisis regions and discussed practical steps to prevent military incidents, according to the Russian military.

Earlier on Thursday, Gerasimov met with Azerbaijan’s president, Ilkham Aliyev, and held a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Colonel-General Nijmeddin Sadykov, TASS reported. International and regional security and crucial issues of military and military-technical cooperation were on the agenda.