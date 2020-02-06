Sudan made no promise to Israeli PM of normalizing ties – transitional cabinet

Sudan’s cabinet said on Thursday that the country’s leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had made no promise to Israel’s prime minister of “normalizing ties” between the two states.

Burhan heads Sudan’s ruling sovereign council. He met Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for previously unannounced talks in Entebbe, Uganda on Monday that appeared to signal an end to Sudan’s long-standing boycott of the Jewish state.

After their meeting, Netanyahu announced that the two leaders had agreed to cooperate towards normalizing ties, AFP reported.

However, the transitional cabinet in Sudan said on Thursday that meeting Netanyahu was Burhan’s “personal initiative” and he had made no promises to the Israeli premier.