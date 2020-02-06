 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sudan made no promise to Israeli PM of normalizing ties – transitional cabinet

6 Feb, 2020 09:40
The head of Sudan's Transitional Military Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, talks to Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed during the signing of a power sharing deal in Khartoum, Sudan, August 17, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / File Photo

Sudan’s cabinet said on Thursday that the country’s leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had made no promise to Israel’s prime minister of “normalizing ties” between the two states.

Burhan heads Sudan’s ruling sovereign council. He met Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for previously unannounced talks in Entebbe, Uganda on Monday that appeared to signal an end to Sudan’s long-standing boycott of the Jewish state.

After their meeting, Netanyahu announced that the two leaders had agreed to cooperate towards normalizing ties, AFP reported.

However, the transitional cabinet in Sudan said on Thursday that meeting Netanyahu was Burhan’s “personal initiative” and he had made no promises to the Israeli premier.

