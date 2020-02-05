 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 120 injured after passenger jet veered off runway in Istanbul – new official figures
HomeNewsline

Venezuela denounces ‘interventionist rhetoric’ of ‘arrogant charlatan’ Trump

5 Feb, 2020 17:55
Get short URL
Venezuela denounces ‘interventionist rhetoric’ of ‘arrogant charlatan’ Trump
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido gestures during US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, February 4, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Foreign minister of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza called US President Donald Trump an “arrogant charlatan” and denounced the “interventionist rhetoric" in his State of the Union speech.

In the joint address to Congress on Tuesday, Trump denounced the government in Caracas as an “illegitimate dictatorship” of President Nicolas Maduro and brought his challenger, self-styled "interim president" Juan Guaido as a guest in the gallery. 

Trump is scheduled to meet with Guaido on Wednesday and discuss how the US can “expedite a democratic transition in Venezuela,” the White House said. Though the US and 58 other countries recognize Guaido’s claim, in the year since he has failed to attract any support for actually taking power in Caracas. 

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies