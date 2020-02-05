 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Plane overruns runway at Turkey’s 2nd largest airport, breaks into two – local media
HomeNewsline

Poland to hold presidential election on May 10 as Duda looks for 2nd term

5 Feb, 2020 14:42
Get short URL
Poland to hold presidential election on May 10 as Duda looks for 2nd term
Poland's President Andrzej Duda attends a voting during parliamentary election at a polling station in Krakow, October 13, 2019. © Reuters / Jakub Porzycki / Agencja Gazeta

The next presidential election in Poland has been set for May 10, with a run-off two weeks later if no one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the parliament’s speaker, Elzbieta Witek, said on Wednesday.

President Andrzej Duda, who is aligned with the conservative ruling party and has been leading in recent opinion polls, is looking for a second five-year term, AP said.

Trailing significantly in second place is Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska with the centrist and pro-EU opposition party Civic Platform, according to the polls.

The newly elected president will be sworn in on August 6.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies