Poland to hold presidential election on May 10 as Duda looks for 2nd term

The next presidential election in Poland has been set for May 10, with a run-off two weeks later if no one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the parliament’s speaker, Elzbieta Witek, said on Wednesday.

President Andrzej Duda, who is aligned with the conservative ruling party and has been leading in recent opinion polls, is looking for a second five-year term, AP said.

Trailing significantly in second place is Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska with the centrist and pro-EU opposition party Civic Platform, according to the polls.

The newly elected president will be sworn in on August 6.