EU’s new foreign policy chief Borrell to meet Pompeo, Kushner in Washington

New EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will hold talks in Washington on Thursday and Friday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, officials in Brussels said on Wednesday.

Despite divisions over Iran, Pompeo has sought to re-establish friendlier ties with the incoming leaders of the European Union, including Borrell, and mark an end to the troubled relations seen since President Donald Trump took office, Reuters reports.

The meetings will provide “an opportunity to advance the foreign policy dialogue between the EU and US and should focus specifically on ways to enhance transatlantic relations,” according to the EU’s foreign service.