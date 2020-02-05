 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2020 13:17
EU’s new foreign policy chief Borrell to meet Pompeo, Kushner in Washington
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Spain's FM Josep Borrell attend a session during the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2018. © Reuters / Yves Herman

New EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will hold talks in Washington on Thursday and Friday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, officials in Brussels said on Wednesday.

Despite divisions over Iran, Pompeo has sought to re-establish friendlier ties with the incoming leaders of the European Union, including Borrell, and mark an end to the troubled relations seen since President Donald Trump took office, Reuters reports.

The meetings will provide “an opportunity to advance the foreign policy dialogue between the EU and US and should focus specifically on ways to enhance transatlantic relations,” according to the EU’s foreign service.

