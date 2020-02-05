 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Afghan media outlets accuse authorities of curtailing access to information

5 Feb, 2020 11:37
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani attends a news conference in Kabul, December 3, 2019. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani

Afghanistan’s media watchdog urged the government on Wednesday to heed a demand for more media freedoms after 30 local media outlets said that authorities were increasingly curtailing their access to information.

Sayed Ikram Afzali, the head of Integrity Watch Afghanistan, said there is a good law in place guaranteeing the media’s ability to work and access information. However, the government has failed to provide enough funding and institutional support to implement the law, the official added.

Authorities concur that access to information remains a pervasive challenge for Afghanistan and justify existing limitations by the persistent dangers and violence the country faces.

They also warn that a return of the Taliban regime could do away with many hard-won freedoms.

