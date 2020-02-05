 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hong Kong imposes 14-day quarantine on travelers arriving from mainland China

5 Feb, 2020 09:52
A government officer boards a Department of Health ship before it heads to the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, where the World Dream ship that had been denied entry to Taiwan's Kaohsiung is currently docked. February 5, 2020. © Reuters / Jessie Pang

Hong Kong will close two cruise terminals and put anyone coming from mainland China into compulsory quarantine for 14 days, its leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday. The move is part of a fresh clampdown on contagion.

Lam said the measures were aimed at curbing the cross-border flow of people to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus, which originated on mainland China. Some medical staff have been on strike for the past three days, demanding a full border closure. There have been 21 confirmed cases in Hong Kong, according to Lam.

Passengers and crew on a cruise liner that docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday were being kept on board while they were tested for the coronavirus. The ship World Dream, operated by Dream Cruises, docked in Hong Kong after it was denied entry to the Taiwan port of Kaohsiung on Tuesday, Reuters said. The vessel currently houses some 1,800 passengers and a similar number of staff.

Three mainland Chinese citizens who had been on board from January 19 to January 24 were found to have had the virus, Hong Kong's health department said, adding that most of those remaining on board were from Hong Kong. Some crew members had reported symptoms including fever, according to health officials.

