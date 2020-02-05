IDF strikes Hamas targets in response to 3 rockets fired from Gaza

Israel’s air force launched a series of airstrikes on what it said were Hamas positions – including an arms manufacturing site – following a string of rocket fire from southern Gaza on Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement.

While the three rockets inflicted no damage or injuries, landing in fields outside the town of Netivot, the Israeli retaliation sorties come on the heels of some 13 rocket launches in the past week, the military said. Two were injured in the Israeli strikes, which hit targets near Khan Younis, according to the Jerusalem Post.

No group has taken responsibility for any of the recent attacks, which Israeli authorities have pinned on Hamas, a political and militant faction that has governed Gaza since 2007.