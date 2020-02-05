 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
IDF strikes Hamas targets in response to 3 rockets fired from Gaza

5 Feb, 2020 02:52
FILE PHOTO: A trail of smoke can be seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel. ©  Reuters / Mohammed Salem

Israel’s air force launched a series of airstrikes on what it said were Hamas positions – including an arms manufacturing site – following a string of rocket fire from southern Gaza on Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement.

While the three rockets inflicted no damage or injuries, landing in fields outside the town of Netivot, the Israeli retaliation sorties come on the heels of some 13 rocket launches in the past week, the military said. Two were injured in the Israeli strikes, which hit targets near Khan Younis, according to the Jerusalem Post.

No group has taken responsibility for any of the recent attacks, which Israeli authorities have pinned on Hamas, a political and militant faction that has governed Gaza since 2007.

