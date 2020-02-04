 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
N. Macedonia hopes for NATO accession ratification in March, president says

4 Feb, 2020 13:55
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with North Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski in Ohrid, North Macedonia, October 4, 2019. © Reuters / Ognen Teofilovski

President Stevo Pendarovski expects the procedure of ratification North Macedonia’s membership in North Atlantic Treaty organization to be completed next month.

“If everything goes to plan concerning the political process, around March 10 that process should finish. There will remain some technical details that our parliament in Skopje will have to deal with,” Pendarovski told reporters on Tuesday during his visit to Poland.

The last NATO member state that needs to ratify the accession is Spain and Pendarovski said he expected that Madrid will be ready to do so next month.

NATO countries signed an accord last year allowing the ex-Yugoslav republic to become the 30th member of the US-led military alliance. The move became possible after a deal with Greece ended a long dispute over its name. Macedonia changed its name to North Macedonia.

