EU rejects Trump’s plan for Mideast, says it ‘departs from intl parameters’

4 Feb, 2020 15:27
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives for an emergency meeting with the Arab League's foreign ministers after US President Donald Trump announced his Middle East peace plan, in Cairo, Egypt, February 1, 2020. © Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The European Union on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal for the Middle East and expressed concern about Israel’s plans to annex more Palestinian land.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell underlined the bloc’s commitment to a two-state solution, based along the 1967 lines, with the possibility of mutually agreed land-swaps, made up of Israel and “an independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign and viable state of Palestine.”

Borrell also said that the US initiative “departs from these internationally agreed parameters.” The EU was especially concerned by statements “on the prospect of annexation of the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank,” Borrell added.

He suggested that the EU might consider legal action by saying that any “steps towards annexation, if implemented, could not pass unchallenged,” AP reports.

