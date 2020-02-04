 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Europe ‘will avoid’ taking Iran nuclear dispute to UNSC – Borrell

4 Feb, 2020 11:15
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell speaks after European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, January 20, 2020 © Reuters / Yves Herman / Pool

The European Union will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in the Iran 2015 nuclear deal to avoid having to go to the UN Security Council or triggering new sanctions, the EU’s top diplomat said.

“We are in agreement not to go directly to a strict time limit which would oblige (us) to go to the Security Council,” the EU’s Josep Borrell told reporters during a visit to Tehran on Monday.

In remarks broadcast on Tuesday, he said “the willingness is not to start a process that goes to the end of JCPOA, but to keep it alive,” referring to the Iran accord by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Borrell, who is chair of the Iran deal, was notified in January by Paris, London and Berlin that they had triggered the dispute mechanism, in theory starting a 15-day process to resolve issues with Iran. There are some questions over when the 15-day period should start because Iran has not formally recognized the consultation process, Reuters said, citing officials.

