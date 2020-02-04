 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Libyan military factions ready to negotiate in Geneva – UN envoy

4 Feb, 2020 09:57
Libyan military factions ready to negotiate in Geneva – UN envoy
UN envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame holds a news briefing ahead of UN-brokered military talks in Geneva, Switzerland, February 4, 2020. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

The UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, said on Tuesday there was a “genuine will to start negotiating” between rival military factions as they began talks in Geneva.

Forces loyal to eastern based commander Khalifa Haftar have been trying to take control of the capital Tripoli for the past 10 months.

Salame told reporters that the two sides were aiming “to bridge the gaps in their views on how the lasting, sustainable ceasefire can be organized on the ground.” However, an arms embargo is being violated by both sides, and new mercenaries were still arriving to Libya, Reuters quoted Salame as saying. 

Transforming the truce “into a more solid one, less often violated by either side” is being discussed, said Salame, who is hoping to reach “a real agreement on a lasting ceasefire.”

