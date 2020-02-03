 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin & Saudi king Salman agree to ‘coordinate efforts’ to stabilize oil markets as Brent hits new low

3 Feb, 2020 21:32
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz expressed their readiness to coordinate efforts within OPEC+ format to stabilize the situation on the international oil markets, which saw crude prices plummeting amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

The two leaders “extensively discussed” the present situation and agreed to “maintain contacts” on various levels, Kremlin said in a statement. OPEC+ is a format that involves the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers, including Russia, which earlier already coordinated reduced oil supply to support prices.

The news comes amid reports that oil prices fell by more than two percent, reaching a one-year low as they were dragged down by concerns over demand in China plagued by a coronavirus epidemic, which has also caused an economic downturn.

