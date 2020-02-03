 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Merkel ‘prepared for Lisbon Treaty changes,’ says Brexit requires EU to be more competitive

3 Feb, 2020 16:40
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks after talks with German counterpart Angela Merkel, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany February 3, 2020. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would be prepared to back changes to the European Union’s Lisbon Treaty, the bloc’s legal cornerstone, if need be. She added that the EU’s states must become more competitive now that Britain has left.

“I could well imagine treaty changes should this be necessary,” Merkel said during a news conference with visiting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Berlin. “We are required in view of Britain’s exit to strengthen our competitiveness and to act more quickly.”

Kurz said that Austria did not oppose an EU financial transaction tax, but did not approve of the proposal for one made by German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, according to Reuters.

Under plans drawn up by Scholz and sent to ministers from nine other EU states, they would levy a financial transaction tax of 0.2 percent of the transaction value of purchases of shares in large companies. Merkel said she regretted that Austria could not agree to the financial transaction tax in its current form.

