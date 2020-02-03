 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Poland wants to take part in ‘European tank project’ – President Duda

3 Feb, 2020 12:55
Poland wants to take part in ‘European tank project’ – President Duda
French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda attend the welcoming ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, February 3, 2020. © Reuters / Kacper Pempel

Poland wants to take part in a project to create a European tank, Presient Andrzej Duda said on Monday. The president made the statement at a news conference with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, during the French leader’s Monday visit to Warsaw.

“We are going to talk about our participation in the project to build a European tank,” Reuters quoted Duda as saying. Poland and France discussed cooperation in the fields of defense and energy during the visit.

Macron began a two-day visit to Poland on Monday that both sides hope can improve strained relations. The visit is a “crucial” part of France’s efforts to bolster ties with European partners, Macron’s office said. It is his first official foreign visit this year. The talks are set to focus on European issues, defense, climate, the economy and energy, at a time when Poland is seeking partners for a planned nuclear power plant, AP said.

Macron has previously been critical of Poland’s right-wing government and its policies on migration, climate and reforms to the judiciary. His predecessor, Francois Hollande, cancelled a visit in 2016 after Warsaw scrapped a planned purchase of French helicopters.

