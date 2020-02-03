France is neither pro-Russian nor anti-Russian but pro-European – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France “is neither pro-Russian nor anti-Russian, it is pro-European.”

He was speaking with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during his first visit to Poland since he became president.

Macron also said at a news conference in Warsaw that “we need to be demanding in our political dialogue with Russia.” The French president sought to reset relations at a time when Britain’s departure and an upsurge of nationalism are reshaping alliances and undermining confidence in the EU, Reuters said.

Duda said he hoped Macron’s visit would mark a breakthrough in Franco-Polish relations. “Today France is definitely a power on a European scale, and France’s role after Brexit will without doubt grow,” he said.