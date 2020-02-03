France is neither pro-Russian nor anti-Russian but pro-European – Macron

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 dead, 1 injured in dorm shooting at Texas A&M university
3 Feb, 2020 15:53
French President Emmanuel Macron in Warsaw, Poland, February 3, 2020. © Reuters / Kacper Pempel

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France “is neither pro-Russian nor anti-Russian, it is pro-European.”

He  was speaking with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during his first visit to Poland since he became president.

Macron also said at a news conference in Warsaw that “we need to be demanding in our political dialogue with Russia.” The French president sought to reset relations at a time when Britain’s departure and an upsurge of nationalism are reshaping alliances and undermining confidence in the EU, Reuters said.

Duda said he hoped Macron’s visit would mark a breakthrough in Franco-Polish relations. “Today France is definitely a power on a European scale, and France’s role after Brexit will without doubt grow,” he said.

