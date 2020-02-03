 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protesters in Iraq splinter over backing of new PM-designate

3 Feb, 2020 10:14
Iraqi demonstrators and university students gather to express their rejection of the newly appointed PM Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, February 2, 2020. © Reuters / Wissm al-Okili

Protests camps in Baghdad and the south began to fracture on Monday, split over whether to back Iraq’s PM-designate Mohammed Allawi, AFP reported, citing activists.

Allawi’s nomination has so far failed to quell the months-long rallies sweeping Baghdad and the mainly-Shiite south, where young demonstrators have demanded nothing short of a total government overhaul.

Most young protesters have rejected Allawi as too close to the ruling elite but powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who has backed the rallies, welcomed his appointment on Saturday. Sadr urged his followers to stay in the streets, creating a rift within protest squares.

Late Sunday, anti-government demonstrators opposed to Allawi’s nomination started to cluster their tents closer together in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, activists said. Earlier, dozens of Sadrists had reportedly stormed a key building in Tahrir that had been occupied for months by protesters, driving out activists and removing banners listing their demands.

