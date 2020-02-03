Algeria proposes Libyan tribal meeting to resolve conflict

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has proposed that Libya’s tribal groups hold meetings in a neighboring country to find new solutions to the conflict tearing the nation apart.

The presidents of Algeria and Tunisia met on Sunday in Algiers to discuss fighting among militias, arms, migrant trafficking, and extremism in Libya. Both leaders were elected in recent months, and are eager to keep Libya’s lawlessness from further spilling over their borders, AP said.

Tebboune called for meetings in either the capital of Algeria or Tunisia “with all of Libya’s tribes, to begin a new era for building new institutions, allowing for the organization of general elections and establishment of new foundations of a democratic Libyan state.”

The president said that any solution to Libya’s conflict should come from Libyans themselves and be “protected from foreign interference and weapons flows.”