 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Spain confirms first case of fast-spreading coronavirus gripping China

31 Jan, 2020 22:52
Get short URL
Spain confirms first case of fast-spreading coronavirus gripping China
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The Spanish Ministry of Health has confirmed the country’s first case of a lethal coronavirus that has swept all of China’s 31 provinces and at least 25 other nations.

The first case in the country was confirmed by Spain’s National Centre for Microbiology and announced by the Health Ministry late on Friday, with one man diagnosed on La Gomera, a remote island in the Canaries. The patient was among five people brought to the island for observation after coming into contact with a German man diagnosed with the virus.

The confirmation comes as officials in China’s Hubei Province – the epicenter of the outbreak – reported 45 new deaths from the illness, bringing the total to 249, with some 10,000 infected and over 1,500 in critical condition in China.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies