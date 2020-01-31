 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Serbia will continue developing relations with Russia & China despite EU concerns – Vucic

31 Jan, 2020 16:25
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2020. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Belgrade has excellent relations with Russia and China and will continue developing them, following the example of leading European countries, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. He made the statement at a joint press conference with visiting EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel in Belgrade.

“We are on the European path and do not conceal this before our Russian and Chinese partners,” TASS quoted Vucic as saying. “But we have good, excellent cooperation with the Russians and the Chinese and we will continue developing this cooperation.”

He expressed hope that Germany, France, Austria and other European states will help Serbia to develop even more cooperation with Russia and China similar to what they have. “Although, for some reasons unknown to me, they express their concern from time to time over our relations,” Vucic said.

Borrell said that “as every country negotiating access, Serbia should progressively align its foreign policy with the one of the EU,” AP reported.

