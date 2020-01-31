Serbia will continue developing relations with Russia & China despite EU concerns – Vucic

Belgrade has excellent relations with Russia and China and will continue developing them, following the example of leading European countries, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. He made the statement at a joint press conference with visiting EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel in Belgrade.

“We are on the European path and do not conceal this before our Russian and Chinese partners,” TASS quoted Vucic as saying. “But we have good, excellent cooperation with the Russians and the Chinese and we will continue developing this cooperation.”

He expressed hope that Germany, France, Austria and other European states will help Serbia to develop even more cooperation with Russia and China similar to what they have. “Although, for some reasons unknown to me, they express their concern from time to time over our relations,” Vucic said.

Borrell said that “as every country negotiating access, Serbia should progressively align its foreign policy with the one of the EU,” AP reported.